Skills day gets children, coaches and staff shaking their tail feathers!
+ 6
(View All)
Pictured are children from Whitchurch Primary School playing cricket, Lamerton doing martial arts, Horrabridge playing basketball, Bere Alston playing badminton, Milton Abbot throwing bean bags and scenes of hurdling, rugby and jumping.
Subscribe newsletter
SOME 370 Foundation and Year 1 children from primary schools at Gulworthy, Whitchurch, Horrabridge, Lady Modiford’s, Meavy, St Andrew’s, Bere Alston, Milton Abbot and Tavistock enjoyed a multi-skills day run by Okehampton Community Recreation Association (OCRA) before the end of the school year.
A total of 250 children attended the session hosted by Bere Alston Primary School while five coaches departed Bere Alston at lunchtime to run activities for 120 Tavistock Primary School children in the afternoon.
On offer was football, ‘fox tails’, cricket, rugby, basketball, dance, badminton, jumping and throwing, martial arts and athletics.
The children had a great time, as did the staff and OCRA coaches who got together at the end of the afternoon Bere Alston session to perform the dance the children had been learning — ‘Shake your tail feathers’!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |