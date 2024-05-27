Announcing his decision to stand again, Sir Geoffrey said: “At this election, the country will face a straight choice between a Conservative Government that has navigated our economy through the most turbulent peacetime period since the Second World War, which is now turning the corner with the fastest growth in the G7 and lower inflation than the US and the EU, and, on the other hand, a Labour Government, with no clear plan and no convictions, that will take us back to square one in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world.