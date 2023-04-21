Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club opened their season for 2023 with nearly 50 members taking part.
The club has an extensive season ahead with over 40 mixed friendly games against clubs in all parts of Devon. There will also be ladies and men’s league matches; Devon County competitions and two Club members involved in England National competitions.
On Sunday, April 23 and Saturday, April 29 from 10.00am - 12.00pm and 2.00pm - 4.00pm, the club will be hosting taster sessions for prospective new members.