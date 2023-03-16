I love my days spent at school; I get cuddled throughout the day, I get to play outside at breaktimes and snooze through lessons!
Sometimes, I get to go out on trips with the children. In the past I have been on walks on Dartmoor, to the farm and I even went on a camping trip with them.
This half term I have been going on weekly trips to The Barn Climbing Centre in Milton Abbot. The children are completing a climbing qualification and as much as I’ve tried I don’t think I am cut out for climbing a wall!
So instead, I give the children moral support from the ground and help to relieve any fears. I watch them scale different walls and I get very excited when they come back down the wall – so much so that I shower them with affection when they reach the ground! My mum and all the children give me strict instructions each week, ‘Simba – don’t touch the ropes!’ but I am not sure why!
I love seeing the children conquer their fears and I love being there to support them every step of the way!