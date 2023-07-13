RL Dance Studios is a brand new dance school in Yelverton, opening in September 2023! We offer ballet, jazz and tap classes to children aged from three to 16 years old. We also have a Parent and Tot class for children 18 months to three years old where both the children and a chosen guardian will dance together! Children will be using their imagination and lots of fun props to dance and sing with their special guests.
Our aim at RL Dance Studios is to make your child feel welcomed and loved. No matter who they are or their level of experience we will ensure that your children are treated with kindness and respect. By signing up to dance your children will not only learn a series of moves, but they will also gain confidence, learn to work as a team, and make friends that will last a lifetime.
At the end of each term there will be an opportunity for parents to watch their child’s classes to see all the fun we have and the new skills we learned! Eventually we hope to hold annual recitals, perform locally and enter competitions which will give students many opportunities to showcase their hard work. We are also looking at attending theatre shows that all students and parents can look forward to attending. We have big dreams for RL Dance Studios, and we hope you can join us for them all!
Miss Risa, the owner and teacher, grew up in Canada where she trained in many styles of dance from the age of three. During this time, she had many opportunities to perform around her city as well as across North America. She was also fortunate enough to attend the summer dance programs of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet as well as the Joffrey Ballet School and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre in New York. Whilst living in Vancouver, Miss Risa had the opportunity to work professionally on many music videos, commercials, and movies including Disney’s Descendants 2. In 2019, she decided she wanted to move to the UK, to continue her career there.
Miss Risa began teaching at a young age, helping many different classes of all age ranges and experience. When she moved to the UK, she also taught babyballet. Whilst finishing her degree, Miss Risa was a coach for the University of Plymouth’s dance society where they placed third and fifth in their national competitions. She loves teaching children and cannot wait to finally open her dance studio!
Sign up today at rldancestudios.com and try your first two classes for free! Miss Risa cannot wait to meet you all in September!
Website: www.rldancestudios.com. To register (can also be done from the website!) go to: https://rl-dance-studios.class4kids.co.uk
Facebook: RL Dance Studios