Marcus Williams, who runs the vineyard, said: ‘Right now, our focus is getting the site and the winery ready as everything begins in the spring time. Whilst vines are pruned in the winter to prepare them for growing season now, branches are stuck up in the air and need to be tied down onto the wires. From these canes we get new growth. It’s not taxing work, it’s far more theraputic than anything. We always have people helping throughout the year, it gives people a chance to get out and enjoy nature.