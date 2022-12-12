The family-owned business situated on Fore Street that was known for its array of grandfather clocks when it originally opened in the 1950s is closing at the end of this year as owner Anna Cockrell retires to travel and spend time with her family.
Anna, who took on the business from her parents Thomas and Doreen Pengelly has grown up with the shop, learning the trade from her father who was a watchmaker and a goldsmith.
Anna has continued to run the business with the focus being carrying out the service of repairs and replacing watch batteries. Anna and the Callington community are sad to see the shop’s final days near after being an integral part of the town.
Anna said: ‘We grew up here in the shop as children. It was almost like an extension of the front room.
‘It’s been a big part of my life. It’s in my blood and it will be sad that it won’t be here anymore. My grandson who is the fourth generation has been helping out since he was 5 and my daughter has helped out too.
‘But it’s come to that time in my life where I want to retire and I’m looking forward to doing some travelling and spending time with my family.’
The business that has very much been a ‘family affair’ has meant that over the years the community has got to know Anna’s family very well.
‘Because it’s a small town you get to know everyone, said Anna.
‘Everybody’s realising we are closing and they are bringing everything in quickly before we close.’
Margaret Webb, a regular visitor to Pengelly Jewellers that was in the shop at the time said: ‘It’s a terrible shame. I remember it from before when it was full of clocks.
‘It’s a wonderful place and as a family they have always been very helpful.’
Jeremy Gist, from Gist Insurance Brokers Ltd in Callington echoed Margaret’s views and said: ‘It’s very sad. Pengelly has been here for as long as I can remember. It’s the end of an era.’
Anna has received endless thanks and well wishes from the local community that wish her well for her retirement.
Although Anna is unsure about the plans for the premises she may rent the space out and is hoping that someone may take on the watch battery and strap-side of the business so that the key service isn’t lost in Callington.
Anna looks forward to her retirement but it certainly will be the end of an era for the town.