THERE was a wonderful atmosphere at the Latchley, Chilsworthy and Cox Park show on Saturday (July 29).
‘It went really well, we were blessed with some sunshine even,’ said organiser Tanith Walkden. ‘We had The Stone River Band playing, circus skills, a Tae Kwon Do display as well as a dog and pony show.’
There was also a good turnout for show classes, with results as follows: The LCCP Challenge Cup (most points, vegetable section), Jerome Irons; Solomon’s Trophy (most points, fruit section); Steve Hobbs; LCCP Challenge Trophy (most points pot plants); Maggi Murray; the Ivan Standing Challenge Cup (most points flower section), C. Cunningham, Val Hearn; The Mrs F. Guest Challenge Cup (most points cookery section), Chris Farrow; the Lower Town Farm Challenge Trophy (most points preserves), Jane Field; the Thimble Hall Cup (most points wine), Sarah Hatton; the Sheila Breen Memorial Cup (most points needlework section), M Tienan-Locke, Melanie Johns; the Bert Hearn Cup (most points handicraft section), Emily Williams; Miss Quinton Challenge Cup (most points art section), M, Tiernan-Locke; the LLCP Challenge Cup (most points photography section), Martin Jones; the LCCP Nursery Cup (winner, miniature garden four yrs and under), Iris Boxall-Laurence; the Dimson Day Nursery Cup (winner, art 5-7 yrs), Autumn Gilbert; the Dimson Day Nursery Kids Club Cup (winner of art, eight-11), Angel Nattle (winner, art eight to 11 years); the Bill Cribb Cup, most points photography section; the LCCP Challenge Trophy (most points junior section, five-11 years), Owen Ball; the LCCP Challenge Trophy for most points in senior section, 12-16 years, Tamar Pridham and Annabel Lowry; Admiral’s Cup, most points overall, Jeremy Irons; Trecanna Cup, best horticultural exhibit, Jerome Irons; LCCP Trophy, best exhibit, sweet peas, Val Hearn; LCCP Trophy, best exhibit, hand knitting, Rose Brown; Weald-Fenwick Perpetual Challenge Sheild, best photograph Carolyn Strudwick; LCCP Trophy, best exhibit in show, Harrowbarrow and Metherell WI; the Hansford Bell Vintage Trophy, best presented vintage vehicle; the Ron Green Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup, most points horse show, Ziva Corrigan; the Hanson Perpetual Trophy for horse judge would most like to take home, Louise Pengelly; the Ruth Keegan Memoral Trophy, most promising young rider Gilbert Family Perpetual Trophy, best horse/pony fancy dress, Ziva Corrigan.
Show winners, above.