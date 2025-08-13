The summer sun shone down on Stoke Climsland as locals and visitors alike enjoyed the village’s annual show.
With a high turnout and upbeat spirit on the village green, attendees flocked to enjoy the exhibits as well other attractions.
Held every year since 1910, with the exception of the world wars and the Covid pandemic, this year’s show on Saturday, August 9 did not disappoint.
Exhibitors arrived early for their entries to be judged in the long marquee, with classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, art, photography and cookery, and judges deliberating long and hard to determine the winners during the morning.
After lunch, new chair of the committee Sarah Ross thanked all the volunteers who work hard to pull the whole show together before handing over to the committee president, Louise Power.
Louise reminisced on memories of her parents’ ‘somewhat eccentric’ presence at shows down the years, reminding all present that community spirit and engagement are key to the event’s continued success.
She presented trophies to the winners including Ros Hardy, who amassed the most points in the vegetable section, and the entire show.
David Hancox and Carolyn Bird gained the most points in the two separate flower classes, while Lorraine Dodge was recognised for the most points in needlework and handicrafts. Philip Dingle received the most plaudits in photography.
Edha Joll, volunteer at the Old School Community Centre and recently honoured with the British Citizen Award, cleaned up in the cookery, preserves and biscuit categories.
The future looks bright for the show with Erin Stephens (12) winning two art and literature trophies, and Louise Pengelly (11) impressing with her range of artistic exhibits. Leigh Sandover was recognised for ‘beating the adults’, winning the best exhibit in the handicrafts section for his birds on a branch creation.
Besides the marque, the Old School housed children’s art classes and served up tea and cake. Stoke Climsland Sports and Social Club crewed an outside bar on the green, which accommodated stalls manned by local makers and community groups.
Younger attendees enjoyed a bouncy castle and face painting provided by the Stoke Climsland Amateur Theatrical Society (SCATS).
Art and photography exhibits showcased in the Parish Hall contained a poignant tribute to Brigitte Cox who the parish lost in the spring; a key contributor to the show for many decades, she is sorely missed.
Local duo Smooth Criminals performed into the evening while a church congregation gathered the following morning in the marquee for Sunday service.
A committee member said: “The show is overseen by a small committee who rely on a large team of volunteers freely giving their valuable time.
“The brilliant show can’t go on without them, or the amazing people who submit their wonderful entries on the day, or those who simply enjoy observing everyone else’s hard work.
“Stoke Climsland Show is always looking to welcome more volunteers, so please speak to any of the committee if you are interested in coming on board.”
For more information contact the show via their Facebook page or enquire in the Stoke Climsland Post Office and Stores.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.