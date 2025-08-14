The 117th Okehampton Show was a triumph with over 10,000 people attending the annual event today, Thursday, August 14.
Despite occasional downpours of summer rain, spirits were high at Stoney Park Showground with crowds gleefully watching dog shows, motorbike stunts and pony club games.
Everywhere you looked there were morris dancers exhibiting their newest moves, hoards of children scrambling up a mountain wall or even giant tortoises and pygmy goats grazing in their pens.
Selina Barrow, show manager, said: “This is my first year as show manager for the Okehampton Show but it’s been great. It is a little drizzily here but it wouldn’t be Okehampton without the rain.
“We had some amazing acts today and loads of family friendly attractions from Adventure Okehampton and OCRA but highlight for me was the children’s performer and adventurous stuntman, Dangerous Dave.”
The show attracts competition entries for sheep and cattle from across the country. They had a great turnout this year.
Okehampton Show is completely run by hardworking volunteers who allowed the event to run seamlessly.
Comments
