Volunteers who look after Tavistock’s green burial meadow recently joined forces with Tavistock Town Council’s works department for their annual scythe event.
The town council workers and town mayor Steve Hipsey joined members of the Friends of the Green Burial Meadowto cut the long grass the traditional way in the last week of July.
This tradition, rooted in sustainable practices, ensures that the meadow remains a thriving haven for biodiversity.
The grass is left to grow for longer in spring to allow wildflowers to flourish.
Under the guidance of master scythesman Kevin Austin from Cornwall, both seasoned and budding volunteers learned the art of scything—a traditional method of land management.
It was a perfect day and the team’s spirits were high as they worked collaboratively to maintain this cherished natural space while being mindful of local wildlife, including the delightful hedgehog.
Since 1999 Tavistock Town Council has provided a green burial service at Plymouth Road Cemetery.
The green burial meadow within the cemetery was established to create a serene resting place that also nurtures the environment.
Thanks to the passionate efforts of Hilli Mole and the Friends of the Green Burial Meadow, this dream has blossomed into the meadow it is today.
Tavistock mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, who joined the working party, said: “It was a beautiful July morning to be swinging a scythe in Tavistock Cemetery. Not a sentence I ever imagined saying as mayor, but there I was among the meadow flowers with the dew still fresh on the grass.
“With some calm and encouraging guidance from Kevin of Scythe Kernow, I gave it a go and found it surprisingly satisfying.”
The keen sailor said: “There is something almost meditative about the rhythm of it. It reminded me of watching the surface of the sea ahead when sailing to windward, reading the lay of the grass as you go.
“I did have a moment of concern about the local hedgehogs, who are known to enjoy the long grass, but I was reassured they are wise and well-practised at keeping out of the way.”
Cllr Hipsey was joined by the council works team and the Friends of the Meadow, several of whom have family members interred there. He added: “It is a beautiful space with a gentle sense of tranquillity and quiet remembrance. I am proud that this community continues to support a place that offers not only peace and reflection, but also a practical expression of environmental responsibility.
“I left mid-morning to attend to other council duties, though I must admit I was tempted to stay. There are not many civic responsibilities where one can enjoy fresh air, good company and the quiet pleasure of cutting grass the traditional way. It was a peaceful and oddly grounding experience. A welcome pause from emails, meetings and the usual trials of council life.”
A Tavistock Town Council spokesperson said: “Volunteers are welcome. Would you like to be part of this meaningful initiative? If you’re interested in learning more or joining the volunteer group, the town council would love to hear from you. Together, we can ensure that this beautiful meadow continues to flourish for generations to come.”
