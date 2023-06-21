THE HARROWBARROW and Metherell Annual Show is celebrating its 65th year next month.
This year’s special show on Saturday, July 15 will feature over 100 entry classes including outdoor flowers, garden produce homemade cider, cookery and photography as well as much more.
Sarah Rock, a member of the village show committee, is looking forward to the event and hopes that this year’s show will be bigger than ever as the villages have welcomed some new faces.
Sarah said: ‘Last year was a funny show because covid was still around so we’re hoping that this year is going to be completely back to normal.
‘We’re also hoping it will be a bumper year for entries.The number of entries varies from year to year but some years we’ve had 700 entries.
‘The show is a great opportunity for people who have moved into the village to get involved and experience the show.
‘We’re hoping it’s going to be a special year.’
This year’s show will feature 16 categories with 107 classes.
The show will also feature entries from the local schoolchildren. Those wanting to submit entries to the show are asked to bring them to the village hall on Friday evening (July 14) if they can. For more information on classes or for further updates visit the Harrowbarrow and Metherell Annual Show Facebook page.