Opinions on the desirability of introducing on-street car parking charges was split among Tavistock shoppers asked for their views.
Town centre resident Edward Vanderwil was all for the charging, although he was in the minority.
He said: ‘It’s a good idea because it will make some money which can be used for our benefit and help free up the streets of traffic, which will make it a more enjoyable place to walk around and relax without worrying about crossing the road.
‘Hopefully, it will be part of a wider plan to encourage more bus use and perhaps be part of a park and ride.’
Another town centre resident also supported the plan. She said: ‘It’s a great idea to charge people a fair price to park, parking is not a free privilege. It’ll give people their town centre back, rather than being dominated by traffic. The fairest way would be to charge drivers more, the nearer they are to the town centre. That would also be less polluting to the atmosphere and free up the need for traffic officers – give the work to the computers.’
However, the majority of shoppers were against the idea because they viewed it as ‘exploiting’ drivers as ‘easy targets’ to help fill the county council’s coffers.
Farmer Jane Easterbrook regularly visits Tavistock from her home in Bridestowe for an hour or so to make the most of town centre’s on-street one-hour free parking limit.
She has four children and said time-limited street parking was a major draw for her: ‘I live in between Okehampton and Tavistock and I always come to Tavistock if I can, because I can park close to the shops which is very important to me with my children and having to cope with prams and shopping at the same time.
‘There’ll be plenty of people like me who feel the same and I wouldn’t come into Tavistock if they started charging. So trade will be lost to other towns if they lose this big advantage.’
Bob and Janet Cawse, of Bere Alston, had mixed views about street parking charges. Janet said: ‘It might not be a bad idea, but it would have to have benefits for people to be welcome. Maybe they can manage the parking spaces more, to create designated spots for disabled people which gives them easier closer access to shops which they need.’
Bob said: ‘I’m not sure if charging is good or not. I’d welcome it only if they improved the situation for as many people as possible, rather than it being simply a way of raising money and we don’t know where it goes or if it helps tax payers.
‘It could get confusing if there are some paid for and some concessionary spaces all within the metred spaces. Perhaps there should be separate clearly areas of the street set aside for categories of people.
‘Also, they’re suggesting 30 minutes free, but that’s just not long enough and traders will lose out. One hour minimum free should be offered.’
Ted Smith, from Lewdown, suspected the charges might be the precursor of pedestrianisation: ‘This is no way to encourage shoppers into Tavistock.’ His wife said: ‘St Just village is all free parking and shopping thrives.’