Shop gets in the swing for RAF Harrowbeer’s 1940s weekend

Tony Carlton from Mansbridge Balment said: ‘The 1940’s themed RAF Harrowbeer weekend is a very much anticipated and significant calendar event here in the Yelverton area. We are very proud to have been able to support and celebrate the event by also creating our very own 1940’s themed sitting room and window display, which we hope passers-by on the special weekend will also find interesting. It has been remarkable to discover what relics our colleagues have tucked away in their own homes, having donated everything we have here on display! We hope everybody enjoys this fantastic annual event.’