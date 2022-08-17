Shop gets in the swing for RAF Harrowbeer’s 1940s weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Yelverton Estate Agents Mansbridge Balment is getting ‘dressed up’ for the RAF Harrowbeer 1940s weekend.
The shop is just one of several in the village adopting the 1940s theme with its sitting room and window display complete with a 1940s pram, rocking horse and other little gems.
This weekend’s event will be a feast for the eyes and ears with military re-enactments, vintage tunes from groups like close harmony trio The Hummingbirds, vintage vehicles and the Mighty Merlin engine will be running every hour.
Tony Carlton from Mansbridge Balment said: ‘The 1940’s themed RAF Harrowbeer weekend is a very much anticipated and significant calendar event here in the Yelverton area. We are very proud to have been able to support and celebrate the event by also creating our very own 1940’s themed sitting room and window display, which we hope passers-by on the special weekend will also find interesting. It has been remarkable to discover what relics our colleagues have tucked away in their own homes, having donated everything we have here on display! We hope everybody enjoys this fantastic annual event.’
The 1940s weekend is free but donations will be welcome in order for the event to keep going every year.
See next week’s Times for a picture spread
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |