New figures show that sexual offences against women on railways in Devon and Cornwall has increased by ten per cent.
A survey of 2,000 people commissioned by the British Transport Police (BTP) last year found that over a third of women had been a victim of sexual harassment or sexual offending on their commute.
Despite this, a large number of women do not report their experiences, as many people feel scared or believe that their experience won’t be taken seriously.
BTP Detective Chief Inspector Nia Mellor said: "We are working tirelessly to stamp out this unacceptable behaviour. We have patrols of uniformed and specially trained plain clothes officers across the railway day and night to catch offenders and reassure passengers as they travel, along with access to over 150,000 cameras across the railway network, which can provide us with clear, high-quality images.
"Each report we receive provides us with valuable information which we can use to build a picture of an offender. Often it allows us to notice a pattern of offending behaviour so we can take action.
“If you experience or witness sexual harassment or a sexual offence on the railway, we urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040. In an emergency, always dial 999."
Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice found that, since 2022, there have been over 60 reported sex crimes at train stations across Devon and Cornwall.
According to the same data, around 25 crimes are committed each day at the ten worst-hit train stations in the UK.
Violent crimes and sex offences have both soared to all-time highs, doubling in the last ten years and overall, levels are 55 per cent up on a decade earlier.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.