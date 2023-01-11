Shake the Shelves, a monthly live music and spoken word event showcasing local talent, is returning to Tavistock Library next Thursday (January 26).
Taking place from 7pm to 9pm and hosted by Milli Salisbury, this month’s event will see a line up of acts including: Zephyr Project, Ben Saul, Mike & Tilly and Sidewinder - a new blues band who will be performing for the first time.
If you would like to perform, get in touch via the Facebook page ‘Shake the Shelves.’
The event is staged via a collaboration between the Tavistock Youth Cafe, Zephyr Music Project and Devon Libraries.
Everyone is welcome to attend and bring their own refreshments.