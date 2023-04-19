Shake the Shelves, a monthly live music and spoken word event showcasing talent from the town and the surrounding areas, is taking place tomorrow night (April 27) at Tavistock Library, from 7pm-9pm.
Hosted by Pork Chop with a Cider Banjo, this month’s event will see a line up of acts including Zephyr, Ed Harding, Fluster Cluck and Horse Divorse.
The event is staged through a collaboration between the Tavistock Youth Cafe, Zephyr Music Project and Libraries Unlimited.
Everyone is welcome to attend and bring their own refreshments.