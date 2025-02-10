Police are investigating following a report of a sexual assault in Plymouth overnight.
Officers received a call at around 00.45am on Monday, February 10 stating that a man had been sexually assaulted by another man at Devonport Park.
It was reported that the victim entered a vehicle and was driven to the park. The victim and suspect, who are not known to each other, then exited the vehicle together before the victim was attacked at the park bandstand.
The suspect then left the scene.
A scene guard remains in place in the park today while investigation work takes place. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from any witnesses in the area at the time, or anybody who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage. They are particularly keen to speak to a man who dropped the victim home following the attack.
Anybody who can help is asked to call police on 101 or visit the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting 50250034656
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555 111.