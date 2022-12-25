A ‘SERIOUS’ incident involving suspected grievous bodily harm has taken place at the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren during the early hours of Christmas Day.
Police have confirmed there was an incident overnight and that police remain at the scene.
There are local reports that armed police, dog units and a police helicopter were all dispatched.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said they couldn't disclose full details at this stage but added: ‘There was a significant disorder at the Welcome Family Holiday Park in Dawlish Warren, during the early hours of December 25,
‘Police are investigating a grievous bodily harm incident related to the disturbance.
‘A police presence will remain in the area, highly visible for the next 24 hours to respond to community concerns.’