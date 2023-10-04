Lucy said: “It was very inspiring to see the beauty of the largely unspoiled landscape so close and I felt especially privileged to see the wildlife in its natural habitat. The polar bear was so curious, it swam from the rocks to see us and circled the boat. It also stood up on its back legs and stood on a hunters’ cabin we’d previously visited ashore. Then I realised how big and possibly dangerous they are. Climate change is manmade and it’s in our hands to do something about it and that’s what I feel strongly about — to do my bit towards a better future. Humanity is harming the previously untouched Arctic and we saw evidence with large-scale bird deaths on the sea from avian flu, which is worsened by intensive farming methods, also iceberg calving or splitting up, and the polar bear visit which we think was influenced by people feeding it.”