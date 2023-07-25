A ROLLICKING good time was had by all at the Tide Over festival down at Morwellham Quay last weekend, with sailors and pirates, morris men and many different musicians. There was even a Welsh dragon.
Festival spokesman Martin Cowling said the whole event has a steampunk vibe and they were very encouraged by the enthusiastic turnout for what is the first festival that has bee held here.
‘Friday started with a bang with cannon men firing, lots of interest for the first Tide Over Festival here at Morwellam Quay,’ he said.
‘So many people got into the spirit with over 75 per cent dressing up as pirates, morris men or on a steampunk theme. Although Saturday was the wettest of days it didn’t stop any of the activities and Sunday eventually turned to sunshine so the finale was a great success.’