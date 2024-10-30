Youngsters have had a thrill of a lifetime by sleeping with sharks.
West Devon District Beaver Scouts enjoyed their evening having a sleepover at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth.
Rob Weston, Beaver Scout leader for Lifton, said: “Fifty four Beaver Scouts, along with twenty three volunteer leaders had a great time. This is an annual event jointly organised by our dedicated Beaver Scout leaders. No doubt many are looking forward to the next opportunity for our Beavers to sleep with the sharks!
“The annual sleeping with sharks event is one of the highlights of the year for Beaver Scouts aged from 6-8 years old. For many of the boys and girls this was their first sleepover event with Beaver Scouts. As they go through Cub Scouts and Scouts they will have more opportunities for camps and other adventures, both near and far away.”
At the Aquarium the Beavers had a guided tour of the aquarium by staff who are qualified zoologists and biologists who even know the fish by name. They learnt about the Great Barrier Reef and the ecosystem of Plymouth Sound. They learnt fun facts about ‘gross’ behaviour of ocean creatures, for instance, that starfish can taste through their feet.
They were told some have three hearts, or five eyes and which creature do not age and learnt about sharks, before settling into their sleeping bags within sight of the enormous fish tank.
The Beavers came from groups in Lifton, Liftondown, Bridestowe, Tavistock, Whitchurch, Horrabridge, Buckland, Walkham Valley and Bere Alston.