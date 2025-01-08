Tavistock and Okehampton colleges are delaying opening tomorrow (Thursday) due to heavy snow.
A statement on Devon County Council’a website said: “The college will open fully at 10:45am and we will be communicating this with our transport agencies.
“Our college day will not be affected; we are planning for students to arrive during our break time (10.45am to 11.10am) ready for period 3 to start at 11.10am.
“Dartline and Okleys School Transport services will be running on a two-hour delay (e.g. If the usual pick-up time was 8am, this will now be 10am).
“Students who use a public service bus (stagecoach 1S, Bere Alston public service bus, Go Cornwall buses, Okehampton buses etc) will need to check timetables for later buses.”
Okehampton College aims to reopen fully at 11am tomorrow in order to give roads the chance to be cleared and for staff and parents to travel to school safely.
A school statement says: “Many routes to school are dangerous and we want to give it opportunity to improve before we open fully. We aim to be open from 11am.
“Further information will be provided via email and Facebook. We are open to all students, but no buses will be running. If parents get students to school, they will need to ensure that they can get their children home safely.”
Princetown Community Primary School has announced it will also delay re-opening tomorrow until 10am
The school closed around lunchtime today (Wednesday) to allow staff to get home safely before forecast snow closed roads.
A school spokesman said: “In light of the current snow falling and the possibility of roads being too dangerous or impassable in the morning - the school is opening later with the possibility of a full closure decision being made tomorrow morning.”
Further details on school clsoures and school bus services on the county council website: https://www.devon.gov.uk/schools/closure/okehampton-college-1010-14/