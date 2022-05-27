School reunion buzzes with 70 guests as conversation flows

The Tavistock School Reunion Association recently held its 35th annual reunion at The Bedford Hotel.

Organiser Elizabeth Cole said: ‘It was wonderful to meet up again after an absence of two years because of Covid restrictions.

‘It was well attended with at least 70 people of varying age ranges. There were many new faces, 12 of these were new members.

‘People came from diverse places such as Adelaide, Scotland, Gloucester and Wiltshire as well as others plus many locals.’

The room was decorated in black and red (the old school colours), there was a ‘Welcome Back Cake’ and a free raffle.

Elizabeth said the room was ‘buzzing’ with the flow of conversation.