The Bratton Plant Sale team presented a cheque for £685 to the Friends of Boasley Cross School (FOBCS) recently.
The plant sale team chose FOBCS, North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team and FORCE Cancer Charity as the beneficiaries of their fundraising event.
Sally, Eleanor and Olivia Beardon accepted the cheque for FOBCS and expressed their thanks to Celia Brazell, Wendy Jellyman and their hard-working team for choosing Boasley as a beneficiary and for organising and running such an enjoyable event.
Thanks were extended to everybody for supporting the event and those that donated cakes, raffle prizes and their time on the day. The next event in Bratton Clovelly is Bratton Day, a family friendly day with a barbecue on Saturday, June 28. Find out more from: 01837 871498.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.