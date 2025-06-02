The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team based in Okehampton has purchased a new Land Rover thanks to public donations.
The vehicle will be modified to take on the rugged terrain of Dartmoor.
A spokesperson for North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated towards our cause this year and help us to purchase the new Land Rover. Our aim is to have the new Land Rover in operational service later this year.”
They added that any further donations to the team would be gratefully received.
