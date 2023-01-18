Varying levels of weather across the area means that routes might be disrupted to school today. The majority of schools are open but do take care on your journey in.
Routes that have been affected are the Okehampton College buses OKE029,011,014,001,005 and the OKE012 is not able to serve all stops.
Other routes that have been affected include the CHML32 to Winkleigh Primary School and the OKE041 to Chagford Primary School.
Exbourne and Boasley Cross and Northlew and Asbury primary schools are also partially closed today.