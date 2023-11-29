Devon and Cornwall Police’s Lift Legend campaign will return this December with almost 80 licensed premises set to offer free soft drinks to designated drivers over the festive period.
Drink and drug driving is one of the ‘fatal five’ causes of serious injuries and deaths on roads in South West England. Last winter, Devon & Cornwall Police arrested 952 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
In a bid to tackle drink and drug driving, Devon & Cornwall Police has announced the return of its popular drink drive campaign, Lift Legend; an initiative that looks to reward designated drivers with free drinks as a ‘thank you’ for getting their friends, colleagues and family members get home safely.
Lift Legend will run from Friday December 1 2023 until Monday 1 January 2024. Drivers buying a soft drink in one of the participating venues will receive a voucher to get their second drink free of charge.
During the month-long operation, Devon & Cornwall Police will be using social media channels to raise awareness of the dangers involved with drink and drug driving, carrying out intelligence-led checks and engaging with motorists on the risks of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or taking drugs.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly said: “Drink driving is unacceptable – it puts the driver, passengers and innocent members of the public at substantial risk.
“Those found guilty of this crime face losing their licence and even going to prison, which could cost you your job and livelihood.
“This doesn’t just apply to people who are on a big night out, those driving the morning after a few drinks could also unexpectedly be over the limit and unfit to drive. Please, don’t risk it – take advantage of this offer and get free soft drinks for your designated driver. Let’s make sure everyone gets home safely this Christmas.”