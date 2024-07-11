DEVON and Cornwall Police have been made aware of a scam involving the advertising of horses for sale on Facebook.
Persons interested in the advertisement of purchasing a horse have been asked to pay a deposit in advance and the details of a stables in the West Devon area were given on the advertisement along with details of horses for sale.
When direct contact was made with the stables it was found to be a scam.
The police advise people looking to buy a horse to be vigilant, do thorough research and not to pay money in advance.
Anyone who has any information or concerns is asked to please telephone the police using the 101 number or make contact via the Devon and Cornwall Police website.
If you have been a victim of fraud please contact Action Fraud at: www.actionfraud.police.uk or telephone 0300 123 2040.