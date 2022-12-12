The children of Horrabridge School had an early visit from Santa today
Tavistock Lions provided a seasonal surprise by delivering Santa to the school escorted by his elves in the shape of Lions members.
The school assembled in the school hall to meet the welcome guests.
They were addressed by an elf who advised them on how to behave well in order to receive a visit and present at home.
Santa then presented Noah and Sadie with a mini space hopper.
Santa also visited Gulworthy, Whitchurch and St Rumon's Primary Schools today and is off to Lamerton, St Peter's and Tavistock Primary tomorrow. He will be in Bedford Square on December 17 and 23 and will have a fluffy dog in tow