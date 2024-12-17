Pupils at two schools had an early Christmas surprise when Santa visited on his sleigh.
In the week before Christmas, Father Christmas, accompanied by the Lions Club's elves, visited excited children at Lamerton and Gulworthy to distribute presents.
The two school are among eight Tavistock area schools to receive gifts, chosen by the schools, which paid for with a donation to the Lions from Tavistock Athletic Club.
Steve Grummitt, of the Lions, said: “As ever, the pupils were delighted to see Father Christmas and enthusiastically answered his questions about his reindeer and how well they had all been doing in school.
“Following the giving of an additional present to the teachers for being so great during the year, Father Christmas and his elves departed with the sound of ‘We wish you a happy Christmas’ ringing in their ears from the grateful singing children.”