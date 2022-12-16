There was no danger of missing the red double decker operated by GoCornwall, as it featured a giant illuminated reindeer on the side. And as it drew up at the bus stop, snow began to fall, to the delight of old and young gathered there.
Santa himself jumped off the bus for a meet and greet. Tavistock was his only stop in Devon, on a route which took him from Launceston to Tavistock and on to Calstock and Callington. There was a collection for the children’s ward at the Royal Cornwall Hospital at Treliske near Truro.