Tavistock Lions provided a seasonal surprise by delivering Santa to the school escorted by his elves in the shape of Lions members.
The school assembled in the school hall to meet the welcome guests.
They were addressed by an elf who asked them if they had been good to other people and advised them on how to behave well in order to receive a visit and present at home.
Santa then presented Noah and Sadie with a bouncy inflatable sit and bounce ball, called a space hopper or moon hopper.
The watching children laughed uproariously as first one boy, then the headteacher John Clarke successfully tried it out on the stage, but the boy repeatedly fell off face-first.
Steve Grummitt, of Tavistock Lions, said: ‘It’s so rewarding to visit the schools. When Santa walks into their halls, their faces all light up and smile so happily.’
The Lions team visited eight primary schools giving gifts including a hedgehog house to Gulworthy school and magazine subscriptions to Whitchurch primary. The Lions Santa will be in Bedford Square on Saturday (December 17) from 12noon to 2pm and on December 23 from 1pm to 3pm.