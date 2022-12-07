As the cold snap continues bringing icy roads and treacherous conditions, Devon County Council has issued a reminder to local residents that grit bins must be reported to them as empty in order to be refilled as soon as possible.
Grit bins are provided on roads that are not normally treated at known troublespots such as steep hills and frost hollows. They are intended for use on the public highway and not on private drives and paths.
You can report an empty bin on the council’s website at: https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/map/map_src/gritbins/
Alternatively, the council’s Roads and Transport team can be contacted on 0345 155 1004. You will need to provide a clear location and if there is a label inside the bin lid, also provide the reference number found on the label.
Grit bins will be sited off the primary salting network in most cases and at known trouble spots, usually in urban areas, but also in some rural locations where particularly difficult conditions exist. They will only be considered on the primary salting network at railway level crossings (grit only) or at known trouble-spots on urban footways and should only be located where they do not present an unreasonable hazard to other highway users and can be safely accessed. Requests for new grit bins should first be discussed with your town or parish council or county councillor who will contact the local DCC Neighbourhood Team and assess the request.
Local snow wardens can be contacted via the parish/town council with regards to salt bags. If the area you are in does not have an active snow warden, contact the county council on 0345 155 1004.
An interactive map which pinpoints the locations of all grit bins in Tavistock can be found here: https://www.devon.gov.uk/roadsandtransport/report-a-problem/map/map_src/gritbins/