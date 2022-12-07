Grit bins will be sited off the primary salting network in most cases and at known trouble spots, usually in urban areas, but also in some rural locations where particularly difficult conditions exist. They will only be considered on the primary salting network at railway level crossings (grit only) or at known trouble-spots on urban footways and should only be located where they do not present an unreasonable hazard to other highway users and can be safely accessed. Requests for new grit bins should first be discussed with your town or parish council or county councillor who will contact the local DCC Neighbourhood Team and assess the request.