An arts festival in Princetown will not be returning this summer.
After just two years, the management group of the Princetown Arts Festival have announced that the festival will not take place in 2025.
The loss of several key members of the committee is the reason for event no longer going forward, they say. A call was put out to the community in October last year for new volunteers to help run the event.
The organisers said: “It is with great regret that after two years we must announce that the Princetown Arts Festival will not run in 2025.
“The team would like to thank all local supporters, venues, volunteers, customers, artists and performers who all contributed towards the success of the event during the past two years.”