A RUSSIAN warship shadowed by the Royal Navy has carried out a live-fire artillery exercise just 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth and the Rame Peninsula in Cornwall.
The exercise involving the Russian frigate Neustrashimy took place in international waters on Monday, with the vessel monitored closely by the Royal Navy as it conducted a 30-minute gunnery manoeuvre.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the Royal Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMS Tyne tracked the warship’s movements throughout the operation and remains “ready to protect UK national security”.
An MoD spokesperson said: “A Russian naval vessel shadowed by the Royal Navy conducted a live-fire weapons exercise in international waters approximately 40 nautical miles south of Plymouth yesterday.
“The Royal Navy monitored that exercise throughout, continues to track the vessel’s activity closely, and stands ready to protect UK national security.”
The Neustrashimy notified HMS Tyne before opening fire and requested that the British vessel reposition to a safer distance while the exercise took place.
The Russian frigate was also monitored by a French military aircraft, which made radio contact with the vessel asking it to clarify its intentions.
The incident is the latest reminder of increased Russian naval activity close to UK waters.
The Neustrashimy has recently been involved in escorting Russian “shadow fleet” oil tankers through the English Channel, vessels used by Moscow to transport oil while attempting to avoid international sanctions.
Last month, Royal Marine Commandos boarded a Russian-linked shadow fleet tanker in the Channel in a six-hour operation – the first mission of its kind by UK armed forces.
In June, another Russian frigate, the Admiral Grigorovich, was involved in an incident with a British couple sailing their yacht in international waters near the Isle of Wight. Russia claimed warning shots were fired after a “dangerous approach”, although the couple said they were not on a collision course.
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