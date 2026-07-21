Over 85 motorbikes took part in the Santas on a Bike Summer Cruise last month to raise money for Children's Hospice South West.
The motorbikers rode in convoy from Asda in Taunton to Little Bridge House Children’s Hospice, Fremington, dressed in Santa outfits and Hawaiian shirts, to raise funds for the children’s hospice charity, which supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families.
Santas on a Bike lead Paul Lynham, said: “This year's Santa’s on a Bike Summer Santa Cruise was our tenth year. Over the years, the ride has become increasingly popular with riders coming from all over the Southwest with the aim of raising funds for Children’s Hospice South West. Over the years, the support the ride receives has grown enormously.
“We can’t thank those who provide their support enough; these include ASDA, Taunton, for allowing use of their car park; the in-store McDonald's for discounted breakfast and drinks; and the Waterloo Arms at Uffculme, where we meet with riders from Exeter and beyond and who supply refreshments to the Santas.”
Riders were treated to hot refreshments at the Waterloo Cross Inn in Uffculme, where they met up with Santas from Teignmouth and Exeter. They then carried on to South Molton Town Square for the South Molton Mayor's Fundraiser Event for Children’s Hospice South West, and stayed for over an hour to enjoy the town, mingle and wow the crowds of onlookers. There was also family fun and entertainment in the South Molton Pannier Market, and a summer car boot sale.
The Santas then departed on the final leg of their charity fundraising ride to the Children's Hospice at Fremington, where they joined in the hospice’s summer Christmas lunch festivities and greeted the children, families, and staff.
So far, the fundraiser has raised £1437.22, but the total is still rising.
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