Two friends have set themselves a marathon challenge to run from John O’Groats to Land’s End (JOGLE) this August to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.
Charlie Nielson from Beaworthy and Ryan Davies from Okehampton will run the length of Britain this August to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund in memory of Charlie’s dad, who died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer in 2019.
Charlie said: “It’s a cause that means a huge amount to me, and we’re raising money through the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund for Pancreatic Cancer UK to support research into earlier detection and better treatments. Pancreatic cancer still has one of the worst survival rates of all cancers and is set to become one of the world’s leading causes of cancer deaths if things don’t change.
“We know August will bring sore legs, questionable tan lines, and at least a few moments where we seriously reconsider our life choices. But every mile is for a cause that truly matters — and if putting ourselves through a month of daily ultra-marathons helps raise money and awareness, it’ll be worth it.”
The pair hope to raise at least £10,000 for the charity and, at the time of writing, had already raised 42 per cent of their target.
As there is no set JOGLE route, runners and cyclists must plan their own. The most direct running routes are typically around 850 miles, but Charlie and Ryan have chosen a more scenic route to avoid the busiest roads, bringing the planned distance to over 1,000 miles. Charlie’s girlfriend will support the friends for the entire run in the family campervan, which will provide overnight accommodation for some nights interspersed with pre-booked Airbnbs.
This will be the third charity run Charlie and Ryan have done, having already completed the South West Coast Path over three days and a run along the rest of the Devon border.
Charlie started running with Ryan after his dad died, but the pair have been friends for many years and have played cricket together. Ryan has always been a keen runner, said Charlie’s mum, Jill, and Charlie found that joining his friend on runs helped him through his grief.
Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund is the national charity dedicated exclusively to supporting research to improve diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cancer. To date, Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund has supported research projects with grants totalling some £20 million.
Founded in April 2004, the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund was established by Maggie Blanks after her husband Alan died from the disease in May 2003. At the time, survival rates for pancreatic cancer had seen little improvement over four decades, with limited research dedicated to the illness, so Maggie decided to establish a charity focused on advancing pancreatic cancer research, raising greater awareness, advocating for more equitable funding and recognition for those affected by the disease.
To donate to Charlie and Ryan’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/charlie-nielson-jogle.
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