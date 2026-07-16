As there is no set JOGLE route, runners and cyclists must plan their own. The most direct running routes are typically around 850 miles, but Charlie and Ryan have chosen a more scenic route to avoid the busiest roads, bringing the planned distance to over 1,000 miles. Charlie’s girlfriend will support the friends for the entire run in the family campervan, which will provide overnight accommodation for some nights interspersed with pre-booked Airbnbs.