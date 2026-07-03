The OPAL project began several years ago but was put on hiatus following the Covid-19 outbreak and the death of the school’s first headteacher, Suzie Stevens. Staff said they decided to complete the project in her memory as she championed “nurturing” and “inspiring” schools. OPAL is a programme designed to improve outdoor spaces in schools and provide children with more varied playtime activities. Rather than fixed play equipment, OPAL play areas often include natural materials, recycled items, loose parts, role play, physical activity spaces, quiet areas and creative zones.