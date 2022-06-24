Rural crime survey

farmers in the area are to be canvassed on the effect that organised crime is having on them — be it sheep rustling or equipment stealing.

In its 2020 Rural Crime Report, insurance company NFU Mutual recorded a nine per cent increase in rural crime with some of the higest increases (14 per cent) in the South West.

Now a new project led by the University of Plymouth is working to assess the precise effects of those a rise in on farmers, and their families, in Devon and Cornwall.

Working alongside colleagues at Devon and Cornwall Police and the University of Winchester, the project is asking farmers to complete an online survey about the crimes they have experienced and whether these have changed from those happening in the past.

The research is being funded by the Seale-Hayne Educational Trust and led by Richard Yarwood, professor of human geography at the University of Plymouth.

He said: ‘Being a victim of crime, wherever it takes place and whatever its nature, can obviously be a harrowing experience. Reports suggest there is a growing fear of crime among farmers, concerned about everything from the theft of vehicle parts and animal rustling, to fly-tipping and much more.

‘By looking at the physical aspects of crime, but also its emotional effects, we can create a rounded picture of rural crime in Devon and Cornwall. By encouraging people to open up, and ensuring they are listened to, we hope to improve both the safety and wellbeing of farming communities across the region.’

As well as being promoted online, details of the survey will be shared at agricultural shows across Devon and Cornwall this summer.