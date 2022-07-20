Rugby club showers plan and farm newbuild
Subscribe newsletter
TAVISTOCK Rugby Club has applied for change of use for a shipping container from storage to create showers and a toilet for players at the club’s Sandy Park HQ.
A statement with the application, 2255/22/FUL, said the proposal would involve moving the existing metal storage container against the wall of the rugby club in Trelawny Road to then carry out the conversion.
The facilities would not be used at all times of the year but ‘only at peak periods when more than one set of teams are playing and generally around training sessions’. Comments are invited by August 11 via the planning section from West Devon Borough Council.
An application, 2100/22/FUL, has also been submitted for planning permission newbuild home on a farm at Holbrook at Broadwoodkelly near Winkleigh.
This follows approval of a ‘Class Q’ application to WDBC for conversion to a home of a 1950s barn once used to house sheep (ref 4219/21/PDM).
A Class Q was granted for this barn in January 2022, allowing the farmer to convert the building into a home providing it is not substantially alerted.
A fresh application has now been submitted by the owners of the property one mile south of Broadwoodkelly, as they now want to demolish the building and build a new house in its place.
A design and access statement issued with the application stated: ‘The ethos of this design has been to look at enhancing what could be legitamately constructed under Class Q.
‘The proposal seeks to revise this dwelling to facilitate a contemporary take on an agricultural barn aesthetic. By introducing glazing on the elevations this provides a for a lightweight appearance to the structure thereby minimising its potential prominence whilst introducing a contemporary element.’
The new design would include a balcony overlooking the countryside.
Other applications to West Devon Borough Council include:
Householder application for planning permission and Listed Building Consent to improve insulation, fit solar panels and a solar battery for powering our home, and electric vehicle (EV) fitting, secondary glazing and a heat pump, Park Road, Hatherleigh – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222313
Work to two trees in a Conservation Area, 19 Higher Street, Hatherleigh – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222416
Work to tree in a Conservation Area, 1 Deer Park Lane, Tavistock – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/222472
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |