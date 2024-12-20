The RSPCA is gearing up for a busy festive period to help save animals in need.
Figures revealed by the charity show an increase of 23 per cent in the number of pets left abandoned and home alone over Christmas last year.
More than 1,089 cases were reported of animals being abandoned in the home during the festive period compared to 884 the previous year. In total, 660 dogs and 369 cats were left to fend for themselves during the Christmas holiday.
Latest statistics also reveal that the charity had 25,230 reports made to its cruelty line between December 18 last year and January 2 2024.
RSPCA chief inspector for Devon, Richard Abbott said: “It is unimaginable that anyone could abandon a pet at any time of year, let alone Christmas.
“Last year we saw a 23 per cent increase in animals abandoned in the home over the Christmas period, often while their owners went away celebrating the festive season without giving a thought for the care of their pets, who were often left in appalling conditions.”
The RSPCA has seen almost a 25 per cent increase in animal neglect reports during the first half of this year and fear the problem is about to get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship at Christmas.
A surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions followed by people facing soaring living costs since then have led to the alarming increase of pets being abandoned, according to the RSPCA.
The charity has launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost help for owners which can be found at: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/costofliving
The charity also has more than 200 Pet Food Bank Partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners. More information can be found here: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/costofliving/foodbank