After 31 years serving with the Royal Marines, The Royal Navy’s Regional Commander in Wales and Western England, Brigadier Graeme ‘Jock’ Fraser MBE ADC RM has retired.
Brigadier Jock leaves the service after a full and illustrious career, which has seen him deploy around the globe on operations and in command at a senior level.
For the past seven years he has been the Naval Regional Commander Wales, Western England & Channel Islands – NRC WWE & CI - based at the Royal Navy’s Regional Headquarters in Bristol at HMS Flying Fox.
Effectively operating as the Naval Attaché for the region, his responsibilities have included coordination of Naval support to the civil authorities in times of crises, liaising with the civic community, coordinating arrangements for Royal Navy and foreign warships visiting commercial ports, representing the senior service at ceremonies and public events as well as supporting numerous Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Maritime Reserve units across the region.
Additionally, he is the Deputy Director Royal Navy Heritage.
Born in Elgin, Morayshire, Jock embarked on a remarkable journey upon commissioning into the Royal Marines in 1993 after graduating from Aberdeen University.
His distinguished military career spans various commanding roles from a Second Lieutenant to a Royal Marines Brigadier.
Brigadier Fraser’s academic pursuits are equally commendable, including his tenure at the Advanced Command and Staff College and his attainment of a master’s degree from Kings College London.
His decorated career has also included being appointed MBE in December 2015 and made an ADC – Aide-de Camp, to the reigning monarch.
Brigadier Fraser said: “It has been an enormous privilege to serve as a Royal Marines Commando for over 30 years and work alongside so many outstanding people in such a range of environments around the world.
“It is a time of mixed emotion for me as I reflect some of the experiences, I could not have imagined that have come my way when I began my career and friendships forged throughout.
“As I look forward to my next steps, I wish fellow members of the Royal Marines community a happy 360th birthday and thank my family for all they have done to support me.'