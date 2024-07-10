Lee, a father of three who lives in Plympton, said: “The association works with the keenness of volunteers rousing everyone to join teams the day before in a last-minute panic, for instance. I’ve played football all my life, so I know the struggles of community and amateur sport I played in under 16s and 18s in Yorkshire and played for 30 Commando. I have coached my son since he suddenly decided he did like football after I came back from Afghanistan in 2011. I still have three lads from that team who continue to play for me in the HRSA 1st team. So, I must be doing something right.”