Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 67 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was down from 118 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 72% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 39.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that 87 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was down from 110 in the previous seven days.