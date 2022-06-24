Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust cares for 38 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust was caring for 38 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 21 was up from 33 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 65% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.

Across England there were 6,002 people in hospital with Covid as of June 21, with 149 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 29% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 5%.