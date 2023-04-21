Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 29 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 47 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 70.
Across England there were 5,590 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 118 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 33% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 31%.
The figures also show that 19 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 17. This was down from 54 in the previous seven days.