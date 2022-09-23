Royal Devon and Exeter Trust cares for 26 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Royal Devon and Exeter Trust was caring for 26 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was up from 18 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 41% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 44.
Across England there were 5,142 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 145 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 3%.
The figures also show that 31 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was the same number as in the previous seven days.