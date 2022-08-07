Rowing marine forced to abandon epic triathlon challenge
EPIC adventurer and veteran amputee ‘Rowing Marine’ Lee Spencer has been forced to stop his Traithlon of Great Britain.
After successfully summiting Scafell the wounds on Lee’s stump had become so severe, he was unable to physically walk /cycle and had to abandon his challenge yesterday afternoon.
His spokesperson said: ‘It’s with the heaviest of hearts the decision has been taken to stop the Triathlon. Lee is completely devasted, but the levels of support we have received have been quite outstanding.
‘Although this is not the outcome anyone wanted, from a human-interest perspective the element of determination, courage , ambition and determination to change the narrative surrounding disability still stands along with his passion to keep injured and wounded service personnel in the nations conscience.’
The distances completed to date were: 933.3 km cycling with 8639m elevation and 18.3 km on mountains with 1997m elevation.
Former Royal Marine Lee from Horrabridge, a holder of the British Empire Medal, was attempting to swim the English Channel, cycle from Land’s End to John O’ Groats (1,036 miles) and to climb the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales – all inside a 14 day period. He was combining these classic challenges into one big challenge, the Triathlon of Great Britain, something no one, able-bodied or disabled, has ever attempted before.
He was doing all this just to raise money for charity: his main aim was to prove that no one should be ‘defined by disability’. His mission was to redefine perceptions, challenge stigma, drive change and ensure everyone has an opportunity to lead a life with dignity.
In 2015 Lee was part of the World’s first physically disabled of crew of 4 to row an ocean. In 2019, Lee became the world’s first physically disabled person to row from mainland Europe to mainland South America solo and unsupported. By doing so, he broke the able-bodied record by an astonishing 36 days and also broke the record for the longest solo and unsupported ocean row by a physically disabled person, a total of 4 Guinness World records.
Lee was a serving Royal Marine for 24 years. After coming unscathed through three operational tours of Afghanistan, he then lost his right leg when he was hit by debris as he was helping a motorist who had crashed into the central reservation on the M3 in Surrey. Although his right leg was severed in the impact, his military training kicked in and he was able to save his life by explaining to bystanders how they should tie a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
Since he was discharged from the Royal Marines, Lee has developed a second career as a motivational speaker whose clients include the England Football team, Government Ministries, major multi-national companies, and many educational establishments.
