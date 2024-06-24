VILLAGERS are invited to join in organised rounders games after a survey said the game was their favourite. Earlier this year the newly-formed Sports Development Group of Bere Ferrers Parish Council surveyed parishioners about their favourite sports to be provided on Bere Alston’s Down Recreation Field.
A third of respondents said they would like to play rounders and the council is inviting anyone interested ,to meet at the Sports Pavilion on Wednesday, July 3 at 7.30pm to discuss playing regularly and play a game.
Cllr Virginia Gross is seeking advice on staging the game and for the loan of equipment. The council can be contacted on 01822 840748 or email [email protected]
The council is also considering providing a toilet on the recreation field and facilities for women’s football, rugby and cricket. Discussions are taking place with national governing bodies, with progress expected later this year.